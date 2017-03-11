Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif at Zee Cine Awards; to pay tribute to the four Khans

We had reported earlier that Katrina Kaif had to back out from Zee Cine Awards 2017 due to an injury she met with on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. The doctors have advised her rest and to strictly avoid any strenuous physical activity or exertion.

Now, we have learned that Kareena Kapoor Khan has replaced Katrina Kaif and will be giving tribute to the four Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan. What’s interesting is that the actress has worked with all four of them. Kareena will be performing on most of her hits were with the Khans including Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Salman), 3 Idiots (Aamir), Tashan (Saif) and Ra.One (SRK) among others. A source revealed that Kareena will be styled by Manish Malhotra and has been paid a whopping amount for the act.

This will be the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan will be performing on stage since she had announced her pregnancy and post pregnancy. Zee Cine Awards 2017 will take place tonight. She will also start shooting for Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding in May which stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.

