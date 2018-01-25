Karan Johar lands in legal soup for allegedly violating a law of airing a tobacco advertisement

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on India’s Next Superstar, is making headlines and not for a good a reason. The filmmaker has landed in a soup for an advertisement that was allegedly aired during the reality show.

According to the reports, an advertisement promoting Kamla Pasand Pan Masala was reportedly aired during the show which has irked the Delhi health department. A notice has been issued against Karan Johar and his production house, Dharma Productions. It is not only Karan Johar but also the people involved in the show who gave a nod to airing the illegal advertisement have been asked by the Delhi Health Department to appear before them within 10 days of the filing of the complaint.

This is the second time Karan Johar has been sent a notice or violation of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act). If the filmmaker does not cooperate then he might even face jail time for a minimum of five years and have to pay a penalty of Rs. 2000.

Earlier, the Delhi Health Department had reportedly issued a notice to Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and other makers of Ittefaq film for showing Akshaye Khanna smoking in the poster of the film.