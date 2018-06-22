Kapil Sharma may be in trouble as sponsors may seek refund from his comeback show?

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Kapil Sharma. The comedian turned actor has been going through tough times trying to tackle fame. And it seems there is another issue that may add to his woes. We hear that the comedian is planning to return to television but reports have it that he may face issues as sponsors may seek refund from his earlier show.

Readers may be aware that Kapil Sharma went into hibernation for taking treatment for his alcohol and stress issues. Prior to this, the comedian received a lot of flak for turning up late on sets, making A-list Bollywood stars wait on the sets of his previous comedy show amongst others. Followed by the constant reports in media about his behavior, the comedian-actor decided to take a break from his work.

After that, he returned with another show with a different format on the same channel. Touted as his comeback show, while it initially garnered curiousity, the first episode received a lot of negative comments. Along with that, the show too came to an abrupt end after only a couple of episodes. Owing to this, now reports have it that the sponsors are extremely upset over it. They have, reportedly, incurred losses which have apparently prompted them to seek a refund.

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma recently took to social media after a hiatus. He once again went off the radar post the abrupt end of his comeback show just a few months ago. So his reappearance fueled up speculations that he may soon return to TV again. But these reports also suggested that the comedian may have to pay back the money to the sponsors and sort the matter before he plans his return. However, neither the sponsors nor Kapil Sharma have ever spoken about the issue.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma looks unrecognizable as he makes a rare appearance at the airport