Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer responds to Pancholis’ legal notice

After Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for the alleged defamatory remarks made by her on a chat show, Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has responded to the notice.

Not divulging too many details, he confirmed that they have received the notice and responding to it. “The defamation notice received by the advocate representing Mr. Aditya Pancholi and Ms. Zarina Wahab has been duly replied to. My client who has been a victim of crime has largely spoken about her personal experiences, which were already reported on various media platforms since the year 2007. Besides the laws of the land do not give any added advantage to any male person to silence any (victim) woman under the threat of filing defamation proceedings against her,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut talked about her abusive relationship with Aditya Pancholi on a television show ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ which didn’t go down well with Pancholis who took this legal action against Kangana Ranaut.

However, the entire controversy started in 2016 after Kangana Ranaut referred to Hrithik Roshan as ‘silly ex’. After a series of legal notices and blame-games, the case did not reach a conclusion but many others like the Pancholis and the Sumans [Adhyayan and Shekhar] had made several statements about Kangana Ranaut and her past.