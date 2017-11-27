Kangana Ranaut to play 85 year old woman in Shekhar Kapur’s next

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most prolific directors of our times not only in India but also globally. The director who has given us iconic films like Masoom, Mr India, Bandit Queen and also international classics like Elizabeth has been missing from the film space for a while now.

Post the shelving of his ambitious movie Paani, we hear that the ace director is working on a script for Kangana Ranaut. Talking about the same at IFFI in a Masterclass moderated by actor Sushant Singh Rajput he said, “I am desperate to make another film in India. I want to come home and make a film. When I made Masoom, nobody was expecting anything from me. I wasn’t expecting anything from myself. It is a terrible space for a filmmaker to be in”.

When asked about the current status of his script with Kangana Ranaut, he added “I am currently writing the script. It is a beautiful script”. The script in question is supposed to be a heart-warming story where Kangana will need to play the role of an 85 year old lady on screen. The director had earlier announced that the film will be similar in feel as to his cult classic Masoom. However it won’t be a continuation of the older film.

Well we’re sure excited for this venture to shape up soon. Two such talented individuals coming together is definitely adding to our excitement.