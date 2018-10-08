Kangana Ranaut LASHES OUT at Sonam Kapoor, says she will DEMOLISH ‘So-Dumb’

Trust Kangana Ranaut to spare no one from the industry especially if they make personal attacks on her. Kangana has not let go any issue without a fight and has stood up for things like nepotism and now, sexual harassment by the industry insiders. Anurag Kashyap made headlines after he dissolved Phantom and addressed a three year old matter of his ex business partner sexually harassing a girl from the crew team while promoting Bombay Velvet film back in 2015. He took a stringent action, albeit late which led to a lot of discussion industry. Sonam Kapoor spoke about this in an event in Bangalore and later mentioned that from within the industry, Kangana too has taken a stand. Though she praised the firebrand actress for her point of view, she was quick to disregard it saying that Kangana Ranaut cannot be taken seriously, hinting that she has lost credibility.

Kangana was quick to retort on this and lashed out on Sonam and even called out her privilege as a star kid. Kangana’s latest statement reads, “What does she mean by saying, ‘its hard to believe Kangana’….when I am sharing my me too story… who gives her a right to judge me? So Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims, I am known to be an articulate person, I have represented my country in many international summits, I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits. I am not known because of my dad. I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade. She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me! I will demolish each one of them just how I demolished So-dumb ….”

Kangana Ranaut worked with Vikas Bahl in Queen which was a turning point in her career.

