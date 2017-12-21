Kangana Ranaut gets candid on how she was shunned from award shows

Kangana Ranaut is often compared to Aamir Khan mainly because she doesn’t believe in attending award functions just like the superstar. While the actress has been quite vocal about her dislike towards these glittery galas, recently she revealed on how she was snubbed in many of them.

It is a known fact that Kangana Ranaut has struggled her way to reach the top and today is a National award winner. Talking about her initial days in the industry, Kangana Ranaut made some startling revelations on how her awards were often given away to others at the last moment. Knowing her candour, it wasn’t surprising to see the actress to see in her candid self as she went on talk about how she was to receive the award for Best Supporting Actress twice.

During a show, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that she was to attend an awards function wherein she was to be presented with the award for Best Supporting Actor [Female] for her film Life In A Metro in 2007 but was later given to Soha Ali Khan for Rang De Basanti because Kangana couldn’t make it to event. The actress mentioned that she was stuck in a traffic jam and the change was made at the last moment.

A similar incident happened in the year 2013, where she was to receive the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in Krrish 3 but it was later presented to Supriya Pathak for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram – Leela. The actress reportedly stated that the organizers decided to take this decision since she was in the US and was unable to fly down during the ceremony. Well, Kangana Ranaut has made some iconic revelations this year and the trend just continues!

As for films, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the role of Rani Laxmibai in her forthcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.