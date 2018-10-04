Kajol ADMITS sexual harassment is the reality of film industry, supports Tanushree Dutta

The Tanushree Dutta controversy is gaining major foothold in the film industry. While there are naysayers too who are criticising Tanushree for exposing the grim reality of the industry, Heliocpter Eela actress Kajol has finally spoken in favour of Tanushree and has admitted to the ugly nature of the industry. She addressed her fans at a discussion on NDTV and said that these things do happen, sadly. She said, “What she speaks about is definitely the reality and I wouldn’t say it’s restricted to our industry. I think it’s pretty much a concern all over, which ever field we talk about.” She added. “If it had happened in front of me, I’m sure I would have stood up or done something about it.”

Kajol has been in the industry for very long time and of course has witnessed its good, bad and ugly side. Tanushree on the other hand has been slapped with a legal notice from Vivek Agnihotri and Nana Patekar and has given a statement claiming that this is what happens when a woman tries to speak the truth in the industry.

Nana Patekar will hold a press conference by October 5 or 6 depending when he returns to Mumbai from his outdoor shoot of Housefull 4. He said that he would look in the cameras and will answer all questions of the media because he has nothing to hide, he claims. Now, only time will tell who emerges victorious in this battle. Along with Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, among others have supported Tanushree.

