Jabariya Jodi: Here’s why Sidharth Malhotra had sleepless nights whilst shooting the film

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to reunite with his Hasee Toh Phasee co-star Parineeti Chopra. The two actors have already started filming their next, Jabariya Jodi, a unique film based on pakadwa shaadi, that is forcibly getting the groom married. Sidharth is expected to essay the role of a thug with Parineeti as his childhood love interest. While their chemistry in recently released posters is a talk of the town, the actors too have decided to put in their 100 percent for the film. So much so that Sidharth has gone sleepless for 48 hours, albeit for a scene.

It seems that the makers were supposed to shoot for a sequence where Sidharth Malhotra was supposed to faint due to tiredness. However, they were not keen on adding only makeup to the scene and wanted more credibility. They decided to shoot the scene in the night to showcase tiredness but the actor went another step ahead for this. Sidharth, in fact, ended up not sleeping for 48 hours in order to get the look of tiredness and to add authenticity to the scene.

If sources are to be believed, the actor kept himself awake for two days before shooting that scene to get the required results whilst the entire unit slept. Amidst many actors who have gone to extensive lengths to prep for their respective characters, here’s another example that was set by Sidharth only for a single scene in the film.

Coming to Jabariya Jodi, the film is shot in Lucknow and in locations around like Malhaur, Barabanki and Malihabad. The makers are planning to recreate Bihar in these locations since the story set against that backdrop. Not too long ago, we even spotted Sidharth and Parineeti enjoying the authentic Litti Chokha [Bihari delicacy] in Lucknow.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh Singh, Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh.

