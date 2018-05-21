Irrfan Khan is healing, may join the Karwaan team

Irrfan Khan who has been in away in London undergoing treatment for a serious ailment is recovering slowly and may soon return home, at least for a short visit. His next release Karwaan is around the corner and the team is hopeful that at some point during the process of releasing the film, Irrfan will be able to join the team. Irrfan’s last release Blackmail was promoted without the lead actor’s presence and it was quite an ordeal for the film’s producers, as Blackmail had no other recognizable face except Irrfan in the cast.

Karwaan introduces the Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan who is completely new to Hindi moviegoers. It was hoped that Irrfan would introduce Dulquer to the Hindi cinema.

Alas, Man proposes God disposes.

Says the Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana, “We are all looking forward to Irrfan’s return. Irrfan’s performance in Karwaan is expectedly outstanding. Working with him was a dream come true. I was intimidated at first but by the third or fourth day we had a great rapport and then on it was very comfortable and amazing.”

Irrfan’s health setback jolted Akarsh. “It was a big shock. I heard of his illness soon after he saw the film and gave me very constructive feedback. We were all quite devastated. We are hoping and praying for his recovery.”

