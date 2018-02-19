INSIDE SCOOP: Sara Ali Khan’s debut in trouble, dad Saif Ali Khan comes to rescue

With Kedarnath, her intended launch film, locked in a legal battle between the director and its producers, its leading lady Sara Ali Khan’s debut faces a further delay. It would be recalled that the pretty daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh waited almost a year for Karan Johar to launch her. Karan, however, got busy promoting and launching Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Jahanvi.

This is when Sara accepted Abhishek Kapoor’s offer to be launched opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Little did Sara Ali Khan or her concerned parents know that Kedarnath would be stalled due to a dispute between director Abhishek Kapoor and his producers KriArj Entertainment.

Now sources suggest Saif Ali Khan is on the look-out for a more appropriate paunch pad. Says a source, “This time Saif will take a call on which film Sara will do. So far her mother Amrita Singh has been calling the shots. Saif is on the look-out for the right vehicle for his daughter’s launch.”

The source shoots down all rumours of Sara playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in the sequel to Hindi Medium. “The rumour probably started because the Hindi Medium producer Dinesh Vijan and Saif are close friends and former business partners.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Suneil Shetty’s son Ahaan Shetty to debut opposite Sara Ali Khan