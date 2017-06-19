Hrithik Roshan to turn kabaddi player for his next?

Amidst talks of his forthcoming projects post Kaabil, there were only speculations about taking ahead the Krrish franchise. Soon, there were reports of the actor signing couple of films like one with Kabir Khan as well as him playing a mathematician. The latest film to be added on the list is a sports film.

Although there haven’t been many details on the same, we hear that the film will revolve around the subject of kabaddi. Of late, kabaddi has become yet another sport, like football and cricket, which has grabbed the attention of Bollywood stars who have been investing in teams. Interestingly, Ronnie Screwvala who owns the Mumbai kabaddi team will be producing the film.

On the other hand, it is yet to be revealed if Hrithik Roshan will be playing a real life sports persona like Aamir Khan in Dangal or Akshay Kumar in Gold or will he be donning a fictional avatar like Farhan Akhtar as a boxer in his next or Salman Khan in Sultan. While kabaddi as a sports genre hasn’t been explored in films before, it will also be Hrithik Roshan’s first sports film.

The other details like director and the rest of the cast are yet to be finalized.