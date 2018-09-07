Bollywood Hungama
Did Hrithik Roshan take a sharp dig at Kangana Ranaut’s nepotism debate?

BySubhash K. Jha

The poster of Super 30 the film based on the life of Bihar’s iconic mathematician Anand Kumar declares, ‘Ab Raja Ka Beta Raja Nahin Banega’ (A king’s son will no more be a king). The catch line immediately revives Kangna Ranaut’s nepotism debate. Is this a deliberate attempt to play up the ongoing tussle between Kangana and Hrithik? The two have been at war ever since she insinuated an affair with Hrithik, a relationship that was stoutly denied by him.

Making the war worse between the two is the fact that Hrithik’s Super 30 is scheduled to release on the same day (January 25) as Kangana’s Manikarnika. However with extra shooting and re-shooting of Manikranika going on, it seems unlikely that the film would release on January 25 as per schedule, leaving the field clear for Hrithik to claim the Republic Day weekend as his own.

Incidentally last year Hrithik’s Kaabil had also released for Republic Day and father Rakesh Roshan intends to release the next instalment of Krissh for Republic Day in 2020.

