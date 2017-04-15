Hrithik Roshan to motivate stammerers

By Subhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Hrithik Roshan to motivate stammerers

In what could be seen as a very significant motivational move by a powerful celebrity, Hrithik Roshan is all set to motivate those with speech impairment.

During his childhood, Hrithik suffered immense embarrassment and ridicule for his stammering disability. The Kaabil star feels its time to give back to his audience and fans the lessons that he learnt from life as a growing child.

Says Hrithik, “Back then, I used to think of myself as weak. Not capable. Not equal, not normal. School and college were hell. And children as sweet as they are, can be quite mean unintentionally. Not having enough information or education was the problem. Not the stutter itself. Awareness is what we need.”

Due to his early sensitization to the stigma and perils of a physical disability, Hrithik Roshan has very effectively played an autistic in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Koi…Mil Gaya, a paraplegic in Sanjay Bhansali’s Guzaarish and most recently, a blind man in Sanjay Gupta’s Kaabil.

