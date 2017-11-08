Housefull 4 will bring together the entire cast from the 3 earlier Housefull films in Baahubali style

Get ready to see Akshay Kumar do a Baahubali. Get this. Mumbai’s most successful producer Sajid Nadiadwala is in the mood to do his own Baahubali and on the same scale too.

The next instalment of his Housefull franchise intends to not only bring back the ENTIRE congregation of cast members from the 3 Housefull films, from Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan to Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez, not to mention the hilarious character parts by Chunky Pandey, Rishi Kapoor etc.

Confirming the same Sajid Nadiadwala says, “Yes, that’s right we intend to bring back the entire cast from the earlier Housefull films. Of course Jia Khan is no longer with us. God bless her soul. But all the rest are on.”

The idea for Housefull 4 came to Nadiadwala in a flash. “I just thought we’ve seen so many serious intense romantic films on the theme of reincarnation, you know Madhumati, Karz etc…Why not a funny take on punar-janam? That was my idea. I shared it with my story writers. I thought they would take at least a year or two to crack it. But they came up with a terrific plot within no time. So yeah, here we are all set to do a rip-roaring take on reincarnation.”

This time Sajid Nadiadwala has brought back Sajid Khan to direct. The two had a fall-out after the first two Housefull films and third segment of the franchise was directed by Sajid-Farhad.

Nadiadwala believes in letting bygones be bygones. “We are looking ahead at making the most expensive comedy ever to come from our production house. Housefull 4 will be set in two time zones. One will be in the current times. The other will be set in Baahubali era where all the characters will get into costumes.”

The costume era will be shot on the same scale as Baahubali. Yes, we will get to see Akshay Kumar riding a chariot in armour and a headgear shooting arrows.

That’s a cool thought to hold on to until Diwali 2019 when the film will release.