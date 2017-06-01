Hindi Medium gets tax free status in Delhi

Hindi Medium star cast is more than happy on receiving the news of the movie getting tax free in the capital of the country. Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar starrer Hindi Medium was recently declared tax-free in the state of Madhya Pradesh after being declared in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The movie has won the hearts of many people all over the country. Hindi Medium is now in its second week after release and they are still receiving abundant of positive response because of the way people can relate to it. Because of the over-whelming response of the audiences the multiplexes have increased the number of shows as well which attracts people according to their convenience.

“I cannot express how happy I am and would like to thank the Deputy Chief Education Minister Manish Sisodia and The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal for declaring the movie tax-free. The message that Hindi medium is trying to convey will be grasped by many more and more people,” says Producer Bhushan Kumar.

When asked about his reaction, Producer Dinesh Vijan said, “This news made my day… Delhi tax free is special to us as the movie was shot and based in Delhi. Thank you to Mr Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi for helping us take the movie to a wider audience by making it tax-free. Despite being in the second week of release, audience has been very supportive towards the film and we hope they continue to do so.”