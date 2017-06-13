Here’s what Sairat actress Rinku Rajguru scored in her SSC exams" />

Teenage actress Rinku Rajguru became an overnight sensation last year with her debut film Sairat. The film went onto break several box office records for Marathi film industry. The film also starred debutante Akash Thosar and it was a love story about teenage couple.

Many were aware that Rinku Rajguru was in the 9th grade during the shooting of her debut movie. After the film released, Riku returned back to studies as her 10th boards were approaching. Now, we have learned that, after giving Marathi blockbuster film Sairat, Rinku Rajguru has cleared Maharashtra SSC Board Exam with 66 percent. The results of the state board exams were declared on June 13 and Rinku passed with flying colours.

Rinku Rajguru’s portrayal of Archie in Sairat gave her phenomenal appreciation from people across the globe. She even won a special mention by the jury at the 63rd National Film Awards. During her 10th, she worked in the Kannada remake of Sairat titled Manasu Malligey.