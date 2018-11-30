Here’s the REAL reason why Janhvi Kapoor found emotional anchors in Arjun and Anshula Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak a few months ago and looking back, the whole year was an emotional roller coaster for her because, something terrible and terrific happened to her all at the same time and she was left to grapple with everything at an tender age. While she won acclaim for her performance in Dhadak, she also grew very very close to her half siblings Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Now, there is an interesting backstory to this. Though for many years there was a disconnect between Arjun-Anshula (Boney Kapoor’s kids from their first mom Mona Shourie) and Boney Kapoor, Sridevi and their kids Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi’s sudden death was such a big blow to the family that it led to the whole Kapoor family to come together and stand in the times of need for Boney, Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi and Arjun appeared on Koffee With Karan where they spoke about their newly fond bond and more.

Janhvi also spoke about this to Filmfare magazine and said, “It comes from seeking a sense of protection. A significant figure in our lives- my mother- wasn’t there anymore. Whom could we rely on? So, Khushi and I found ourselves leaning on them. A strong trust was forged between us. They’re so chilled out, such gracious and strong people, who encourage you and are real with you. We’re blessed.” She spoke specially about Arjun who never for a moment left her alone in the times of crises and said, “Arjun bhaiyya has given me advice on everything that comes with this profession. He’s gained a plethora of experience. His advice is to remain honest. He says if you love your work, then you just need to keep reminding yourself about that love and nothing else.”

On the work front Janhvi will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht alongside an impressive Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read: Watch: Janhvi Kapoor PIGGYBACKS with Khushi Kapoor, gives a sneak peek into their midnight shenanigans