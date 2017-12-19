Here’s what Jacqueline Fernandez has planned for New Year

With the mood for ‘Happy Holidays’ setting in, we are sure celebrities have already started planning their way of welcoming 2018. Some of them are gearing up for live performances, some for family time and some others for a lavish party weekend. Amidst them is also Jacqueline Fernandez who continues to ride high on the success of Judwaa 2.

Undoubtedly, Jacqueline Fernandez is also looking forward to an equally exciting year ahead, what with Race 3, Kick 2, Drive, the Bollywood remake of The Girl On The Train and the Sri Lankan art house drama According To Matthew in her kitty. Considering that she is going to have a busy 2018, the actress has decided to take a small vacation and has maintained that it will be family time.

As she gears up for Christmas by decorating the tree and her house, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed that she will be taking off on a holiday with her close knit family to ring in the New Year celebrations. Although she wanted to maintain silence on her exact destination, she did mention that it would be an island.

Also, the foreign beauty asserted that the family holiday this year is special since her father is taking off on a holiday after almost three decades. Furthermore, she also added that it will be an adventurous one with swimming, trekking, sun-tanning already on the cards for the vacay.

Besides an exciting trip, Jacqueline Fernandez is also thrilled about her new venture Kaema Sutra, a restaurant she opened in association with celebrity chef Darshan Munidasa in her home country Sri Lanka. Located in Colombo, her new venture boasts of delicious and authentic Lankan fare that reminds her of her grandmother’s home cooking. The actress also has plans to take the project further by opening a few hotels in her current city Mumbai, India.