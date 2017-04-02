After Force 2, Abhinay Deo to direct Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in Raita

Back in 2011 filmmaker, Abhinay Deo’s debut venture Delhi Belly turned out to be a rather memorable film. Later in 2016 the director returned to the big screen with the action flick Force 2. Well now we hear that Deo is all set to recreate the magic of DelhiBelly with his next film titled Raita.

In fact we hear that Abhinay Deo will soon commence work on the quirky comedy Raita that will be based on similar lines of Delhi Belly; the film will feature Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles.

Though more details of the film are unavailable, Raita will be produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures. On the work front, Irrfan Khan will next be seen in Hindi Medium alongside Pakistani actress Saba Qamar.