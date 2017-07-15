“I am fine now” says Manoj Bajpayee overcoming his health scare

A recurrent headache landed Manoj Bajpayee in the hospital this week. And speculation about his health went wild. It was said that the shooting of his current film Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary had to be cancelled because of Manoj’s health scare.

However, when I caught up with the Aligarh actor, he was out of danger…and out of hospital on the way to the shooting of Aiyaary.

“I am fine, just fine. Yes, I did get myself checked into the hospital after recurrent headaches. My doctor advised me not to ignore it. Umr bhitoh abb ho rahi hai (I am getting older now). I am 48. I have to be careful about my health. My doctor told me not to ignore the headaches,” says Manoj who after intense medical investigation was declared disease-free.

Heaving a sigh of relief, Manoj Bajpayee says, “I realize how important it is to be healthy. After a scare like this, you get to value your health even more.”

On Thursday afternoon, Manoj flew out of Mumbai to London for a long spell of shooting of Aiyaary with Sidharth Malhotra.

“Aiyaary ki taiyaaree ho chuki hai,” chuckled the relieved actor. “I don’t know how the news of my hospitalization got out. But it’s all well now. I am in flight about to take off for London for the next schedule of Aiyaary. My wife and daughter are accompanying me. We are hoping to have a good time while I work.”