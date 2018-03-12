Find out about Shah Rukh Khan’s prep for Rakesh Sharma biopic, Salute

Just last year, we had announced that Shah Rukh Khan has replaced Aamir Khan in the forthcoming Rakesh Sharma biopic titled Salute. Now, it is being said that Shah Rukh has finally scheduled the dates for Salute. The superstar has currently dedicated all his time to Aanand L. Rai for Zero. However, he is said to kick off Salute in the next few months after wrapping up this film.

Even though there has been no confirmation from either of the parties, the reports of Shah Rukh Khan doing Salute have been doing the rounds since last year. In fact, Aamir Khan himself is said to have recommended the superstar’s name. Aamir, on the other hand, decided to walk out of the film, to fulfil his ambitious project Mahabharat.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently busy shooting for Zero in which he plays the role of a dwarf. Once he wraps the shoot of this Aanand L. Rai film in April, the actor is said to take off on a break. This will be a three-month long break to prep for Salute for playing the role of an astronaut. In fact, if recent reports are to be believed, his team will be helping him with the research and preparations.

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Sharma is a popular astronaut who was the first Indian citizen to have travelled into space. After his career in the Indian Air Force, he entered space when he flew the Soviet Rocket Soyuz T-11 that was launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome located in Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic.

Shah Rukh Khan will kick off shooting for Salute in September and continue the same until November. After that, he will be taking a break for the promotions of the Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma starrer Zero. However, he is expected to resume the schedule of Salute again in January 2019.

