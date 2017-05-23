Bollywood Hungama
EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan’s Behen Hogi Teri release pushed by a week

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan are starring in a romantic comedy titled Behen Hogi Teri. The trailer of the film has all kinds of fun elements in it. The film promotions of the have already begun.

Behen Hogi Teri was scheduled to release on June 2, 2017, clashing with two Hollywood big releases- Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Priyanka Chopra‘s Baywatch. Now, we have learned that the film release has been pushed further by a week. Instead of 2nd June, the film will now release on 9 June 2017.

Directed by Ajay Pannalal, Behen Hogi Teri is a romantic comedy featuring two young lovers who happen to be neighbours. Their love story hits a bump when a new man enters the girl’s life.

