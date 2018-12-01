EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra signs Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s HEERA MANDI? (details inside)

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make a smashing comeback with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and we have an exclusive update that she has already signed her next after this project! PC is reportedly returning to work with her favourite filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a movie revolving around the life and times of Gangubai Kothewali…one of the most dreaded pimps or ‘Madams’ of Kamathipura – The red light area of Mumbai. The character is based on a real life woman who was respected and loved by sex workers because she fought for their empowerment and even provided them ‘protection.’ Writer Hussain Zaidi has written about her in detail in his book Mafia Queens Of Bombay. Gangubai was influential as she had connections with people in power.

Infact, she was popularly known as the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ back in the day, for running several brothels and providing ‘protection’ to young girls who were forced into the sex trade. PC has never shied away from playing gritty, real characters on screens and so it would be a revelation to see her in the role of a Mafia Queen. It has been a long time since we have enjoyed her performance on the big screen in a realistic drama. Though there is no official confirmation on PC doing this project, it would be a big news for all her fans if she has signed the film!

She is in news currently for her wedding which will happen in Umaid Bhavan today to American singer Nick Jonas.