EXCLUSIVE: Kajol may star opposite Ajay Devgn in TAANAJI; 5 sets worth Rs. 7 cr erected in Mumbai

By now, we all know that Ajay Devgn is working on his most ambitious project Taanaji. While the filming for the same commenced recently, we have heard a few more details of the shoot. In fact, reports state that the makers of the film have erected five massive sets in Mumbai for the film. But that isn’t the real peg. Interestingly, the five sets have set the makers of Taanaji back a whopping Rs. 7 cr, the reported cost for erecting these elaborate sets.

Commenting on the same, a source close to the film says, “Yes five sets are in the process of being erected in Mumbai, and the cost is around Rs. 7 cr for all of them. The sets are expected to be rather elaborate ones that will feature in the film prominently.” While, the source refuses to divulge more details about the same, we happened to hear yet another interesting bit about the film, but this time about the cast. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol has been roped in for the film, and will be seen playing a rather important role. When quizzed about this the source adds, “Kajol has joined the cast of the film and will be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s love interest in Taanaji. Apart from this not much is known, but given her role expect it to be a pivotal one”.

To confirm the same we got in touch with T-Series who are producing the venture with Ajay Devgn Films, however, the production house chose to remain noncommittal about the same. “We are erecting five sets and suffice to say that they are expensive ones. We cannot reveal any details on the same as of now. As for Kajol being roped in for the film, it is still too early to talk about casting details,” added the source from the production house.

As for the film itself, Taanaji is said to be an action film with Ajay Devgn in a lead role, directed by Om Raul, the film is being readied to release November 2019.

