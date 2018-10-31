EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar to host MAMI Festival’s closing ceremony!

Bhumi Pednekar is the new poster girl of Indian cinema’s content oriented mainstream films. A hit actress with an unique record of scoring hits in every film that she has done so far, Bhumi has a spectacular body of work so early in her career.

Bhumi Pednekar’s confidence level in dabbling diverse roles and genres have been hugely lauded and noticed and she is a natural when it comes to public speaking. Her skills will come in handy as she turns host for the prestigious Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) closing ceremony tomorrow. Vicky Kaushal, the promising new star and Bhumi’s co-actor in Karan Johar’s Takht, will join her as the male host for the evening. Bhumi is a passionate cinephile and she believes in the work that MAMI is doing year on year and making India proud globally. She will be working nonstop for one and a half days for this.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has been shooting in Delhi for Alankrita Srivastava’s next Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She will pull off a 12 hour all-nighter shoot tonight in Delhi and then take the flight early in the morning to fly down to Mumbai.