Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania come together for Hindi Medium 2 and here are the details!

Hindi Medium, which was in works for a sequel, has now got a new director. Homi Adajania has come on board to direct the quirky franchise comedy. The film will be produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock films.

The original was very well received by the audience and industry. It also went on to win Filmfare awards for best film including the best actor award for Irrfan Khan.

Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania go back a long way. The duo have collaborated for films like Being Cyrus in 2006, an English language black comedy followed by the Hindi Romcom, Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty in the past. Homi then went solo with Finding Fanny. The film featured an ensemble cast of Naseerudin Shah, Dimple, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika and Arjun Kapoor

Confirming the news, Dinesh Vijan (Maddock films) says, “Homi doesn’t make films very often as he refuses to do stuff that doesn’t bowl him over. But when I narrated this one to him, he loved it. And when I saw his reaction, it was a no –brainer. I guess from Maddock’s stable of directors, Homi was the most unlikely choice for Hindi Medium 2. That’s exactly why I have signed him on.”

Hindi Medium 2 story will be flash forwarded by a decade. The film will feature Irrfan Khan as Raj. However, now it will be as much as Raj’s story as much as his daughter Pia’s. Pia has finished high school in Hindi Medium and figuring what to do next.

Homi added, “I ambled into Dinoo’s (Dinesh Vijan) room and he was sitting down to a narration. I had enjoyed the first one and the way these writers have taken the narrative forward is very clever. So yeah, I pretty much gate-crashed the narration. It was so engaging and hilarious that I told him I’d be happy to direct it if he had no director attached to the project. It’s been a while since I’ve found any material so amusing yet emotional,” he signs off.

