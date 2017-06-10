Daisy Shah joins cast of Remo D’Souza’s next starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Just last week we had reported that after roping in Salman Khan to star in his next venture choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza had also roped in the actor’s Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez to feature in the film as well.

Now we hear that Remo has added yet another cast member to his untitled venture, with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah set to join the cast. As for the film itself, the yet to be titled film will be produced by Salman Khan Films and will see the actor playing father to a thirteen year old girl. Further it is also learnt that though the film isn’t the third instalment in the ABCD – Any Body Can Dance franchise, it will be a dance drama and will see Salman Khan playing a professional dancer.

Currently, Salman Khan is working on his film Tiger Zinda Hai which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will see him sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif. The actor will also be kick starting the promotions for his upcoming Kabir Khan venture Tubelight.