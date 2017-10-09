CONFIRMED: Sanjay Gupta commences work on Kaante 2, film to go on floors next year

Back in 2002, Sanjay Gupta directed an ensemble cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar in the film Kaante. Post its release, the gritty film went on to become a film that almost everyone has seen and loved. Now decades later, we hear that Gupta is all set on making a sequel to the film titled Kaante 2.

While Sanjay Gupta prefers to remain non-committal about the film, sources state that Gupta has already commenced work on it. Confirming the same, a source close to the developments adds, “Yes Kaante 2 is very much underway and work on the script of the film is going on.” When quizzed about the time line of the same, the source further adds, “Given the current pace, Kaante 2 is expected to go on floors next year and will be wrapped up within the year itself.”

Though, the source confirms the film is very much on, details of the casting for the same are unavailable.