CONFIRMED: Pahlaj Nihalani’s Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja to release on December 7

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been multiple articles and reports about the release of the Pahlaj Nihalani film Rangeela Raja. In fact, after Nihalani accused the Censor Board of Film Certification of being biased towards big producers, the ex-CBFC chief and filmmaker had moved court seeking a release of his film. However, with the court directing Nihalani to exhaust all options before approaching the bench, it is now learnt that the Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja will release only in December.

When contacted Pahlaj Nihalani confirmed the same saying, “As of now we have no option but to wait till November 19. Till then as directed by the court we will use the available options and approach the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT). However, given the timeline right now, it is certain that we will release Rangeela Raja only in December”. Further talking about the issue and the release of Rangeela Raja, Nihalani went on to add, “Since the decision of the court will be declared on November 19, there is no question of a release prior to that. Besides since there was a difference in affidavits submitted by us and the CBFC’s legal counsel, we have to follow procedure and submit the film to the FCAT. As for the release date, we will have to settle on a December 7 date for the film.”

For the uninitiated, Pahlaj Nihalani had moved the court after claiming that the CBFC had been biased in viewing his film Rangeela Raja and recommending 20 cuts in it. However, the court opined that the filmmaker had now exhausted all avenues before approaching the bench and directed Nihalani to do the same before they could pronounce a verdict.

