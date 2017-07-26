CONFIRMED: Dhanush to star in Aanand L. Rai’s next

The year 2013 saw the release of Raanjhanaa, which marked the debut of the southern superstar Dhanush in Bollywood. The film, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai went onto become a blockbuster at the Box-Office.

This time round, Aanand L. Rai is all set to direct Dhanush all over again. The same was confirmed by Dhanush himself in a media interaction which he had during the promotions of his upcoming film VIP 2, which also stars the firebrand actress Kajol. Dhanush confirmed that, he will start shooting for the film, after Aanand L. Rai wraps up his untitled film with Shah Rukh Khan. Besides this, Dhanush did not reveal any other details about the film.

Meanwhile, the release of Dhanush’s VIP 2 has been pushed to the month of August this year.