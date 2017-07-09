Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt join Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt for Shiddat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
BREAKING Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt join Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt for Shiddat

In what seems to be one of the most powerful collaborations of Bollywood, Nadiadwala Grandsons and Dharma Productions have once again come together for Shiddat and the star cast for the same is astounding. Earlier we had reported that the film is a love story starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt but with the latest additions, the film has become one of the most intriguing forthcoming projects.

While the Gen Y stars are retained, let us tell you, Shiddat will feature six protagonists and the rest of the four names are Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt. The said film, as reported before, is directed by Abhishek Varman who previously joined hands with the two producers for 2 States. While he has worked with Alia in his debut directorial, this is the first time he will be working with the rest of the star cast. But the makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

On the other hand, talking about the actors, Sonakshi Sinha will be sharing screen space with the entire cast for the first time. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have become one of the most popular pairs who have now come together for their fourth film. As for Aditya, he too will be seen with Alia for the first time in an entire film. As for Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi, the two will be coming together after Gumrah in 1993. The two will also be seen together with the younger cast for the first time.

As for the film, Shiddat is a period love story that will be extensively shot within India. From what we hear, the film is slated to go on floor next year.

Tags : , , , , , ,

