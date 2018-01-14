BREAKING: Shilpa Shinde bags the title of Bigg Boss 11

The journey of Bigg Boss 11 is coming to an end tonight with the mega-finale. With Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma out of the final run, the neck to neck competition was between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan. While the grand finale will air any time now, we already know who has bagged the trophy and Bigg Boss 11 title.

The first part of the grand finale episode aired on Saturday night where the finalists Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were shown their journeys. After spending three months inside the fancy house of Bigg Boss 11, Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde has bagged the title of Bigg Boss 11. According to a leaked image from the grand finale, Shilpa Shinde is all smiles with the trophy. Even the fans on social media have started celebrating her win.

Shilpa Shinde had quite a journey on Television. The actress, who had been the industry for a really long time, rose to fame with sitcom Babiji Ghar Par Hai. But, soon it all went downhill when she left the show and had a tiff with the producers and channel of the show. The entire incident had become huge with CINTAA coming in to sort out the differences. When she arrived on Bigg Boss 11, she came to know that Vikas Gupta was also a part of the reality show who was one of the reasons she had to leave her TV show. Eventually, after many fights, she became friends with Vikas on the show and even won audience’s hearts.

Taking away the prize money and the trophy, Shilpa Shinde is the winner of the eleventh season of Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss.