Last Updated 24.06.2017 | 3:11 PM IST

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan opts out of Vipul Shah's next

BySubhash K. Jha
Saif Ali Khan opts out of Vipul Shah's next

Vipul Shah who directed some immensely successful films during the earlier part of this millennium like Aankhen, Waqt and Namaste London with Akshay Kumar in lead is all set to return to direction again. His last film as director was Action Replay in 2010 again with Akshay.

This time Akshay Kumar won’t play the lead in Vipul’s directorial venture. Apparently Vipul had approached Saif Ali Khan to play the lead. But his efforts to sign the moody actor came to a dead end.

Confirming that he is indeed returning to direction Vipul says, “Yes I will be directing another film soon. It is a film about human drug-testing. But Saif Ali Khan is not in it.”

