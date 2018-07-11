BREAKING! Riteish Deshmukh joins politics, to contest Lok Sabha elections

Actor and producer Riteish Deshmukh is all set to follow his eminent politician dad Vilasrao Deshmukh’s footsteps and enter politics! Yes, according to reports Riteish will contest elections from his hometown – Latur constituency. He will contest the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Congress party. Now, this is a major development as it marks his transition from a Bollywood celeb to a politician. Earlier in 2016 when he was posed with this question, he denied the same and said that he was not interested in entering politics then. But now, it seems right time has come for him to take this step.

On the film front, he is working on Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn. He is also filming for Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. Akshay tweeted recently about this development and confirmed Riteish’s involvement in the project. He wrote, “It’s time to be a Silver Fox, break Bobby Deol’s funny bone and play every game under the sun with my buddy Riteish Deshmukh! Because the boyz are back with four times the fun.”

Ritesh Deshmukh is known for his amazing comic timing in films and has made a mark as a successful actor and producer in Marathi film industry, now it will be great to see him as a politician. He already enjoys popularity and is a much known and loved face amongst Maharashtrian masses. But only time will tell how he takes his father’s legacy forward and balance the same with his film career. Stay tuned for more updates.