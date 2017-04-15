BREAKING: Non-bailable arrest warrant against Sanjay Dutt. Read here to find out why!

Just as life was going fine and smooth for the ‘now-reformed’ Sanjay Dutt, his past seems to have risen its ugly head yet again. The Andheri court has now issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him for allegedly threatening the filmmaker Shakeel Noorani in the year 2002.

Way back in the year 2002, Sanjay Dutt had committed to play the lead role in Shakeel Noorani’s film Jaan Ki Baazi. Reports have it that, even though Sanjay Dutt had received Rs. 50 lakh for the film, he neither turned up for the shoot nor returned the said money to Shakeel Noorani. Post that, when Noorani had approached the court for justice, the Bombay High Court ordered the seizure of Sanjay Dutt’s property. After that, Shakeel Noorani registered a complaint with the Andheri court, in which he had alleged that he was getting threats from the underworld at Sanjay Dutt’s behest.

In the year 2013, when Sanjay Dutt refused to come to court, a non-bailable warrant was issued to him, which got eventually cancelled after he appeared in the court. Post that, Sanjay Dutt went to jail for five years in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case. And when Sanjay Dutt got released from the jail, Neeraj Gupta (Shakeel Noorani’s advocate) had moved a plea for Sanjay Dutt’s appearance in the court in February early this year.

In lieu of the aforementioned non-bailable arrest, an official statement was issued to the media by Sanjay Dutt’s spokesperson, which stated “This case has been going on since a long time and the present situation has arisen because of the communication lapse between our lawyers and us. We respect the urgency shown by the honourable court regarding our attendance/ representation and we would take immediate measure to rectify the situation.”

Watch this space for developments.