Breaking: Kabir Khan to direct Shah Rukh Khan in a film

This is breaking news and you read it first on Bollywood Hungama. Kabir Khan will be directing a short film on Dubai Tourism which will feature Shah Rukh Khan who’s the brand ambassador for Dubai Tourism.

The short film will be shot in May. Well known casting director Mukesh Chhabra is casting for the film and has posted a Facebook post asking for actors to audition for various roles in the short film. Kabir has already directed a cameo of Shah Rukh for Salman Khan starrer Tubelight. Both are from Delhi. Is a big screen collaboration on the cards too?