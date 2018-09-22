BREAKING: EK VILLAIN sequel to star Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who is waiting in the wings to come out with Namaste England has been signed by none other than Mohit Suri for the Ek Villain sequel. Now, this sure is an interesting turn of events as the hit prequel starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie did good business at the box office and was branded as a legitimate hit by the trade pundits. It will be interesting to know how Arjun will add on to this project. We yet have no information on who has been signed on by Suri other than Kapoor. We are yet waiting to get information on who will play the female protagonist. Stay tuned on Bollywood Hungama to find out exclusively.

Arjun Kapoor is looking to bounce back at the box office with Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra. The trailer has created buzz as people are liking the on and off screen chemistry between Arjun and Parineeti. On personal front, he shared a picture with his sister Anshula on Instagram after her health scare to express how much he cares for her.

Arjun is currently shooting for Most Wanted in Nepal and had rushed back home after Anshula got hospitalised due to a migraine attack. Apart from his films, he also is in the news for his alleged affair with Malaika Arora Khan. The two are seen making appearances together and have always called their relationship as friendship.

Stay tuned on Bollywood Hungama to get all exclusive updates on Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Vipul Shah to direct Singh Is Kinng sequel with Arjun Kapoor?