BREAKING: Distributors of Tubelight stand to lose nearly 75 crores on the movie

Prior to the release of the much talked about and highly anticipated Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, we were the first to report that NH Studioz had shelled out a whopping sum [Rs. 132 crores] to acquire the All India distribution rights of the film. However, now more than a week post its release, Tubelight has not been performing as expected at the box office. With overall collections of the film within the domestic market remaining low, the distributors of the film find themselves in a rather tight spot.

Though trade reports state that some single screen owners who acquire the film at a pretty high price or on fixed hire have now come down to Mumbai to seek an audience with Salman Khan to plead for a refund of their investment. Though, Salman Khan isn’t bound by any clause to refund the amount to the distributors it will be a totally off the text book gesture on the actor’s behalf if he does.

Considering the fact that Tubelight, given the current trend at the box office, stands to make approx. Rs. 125 cr by the end of its theatrical run, the distributors stand to earn 45% of total box office collections which amounts to approximately Rs. 56 cr. The distributors who secured the all India territory rights for Tubelight are now looking at a loss of close to Rs. 75 cr.