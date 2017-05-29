What! Brad Pitt to collaborate over a film with Shah Rukh Khan?

The bummy-chummy camaraderie we saw between Shah Rukh Khan and his superstar guest Brad Pitt in Mumbai this week was no random celeb-bonding. It seems Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt are all set to take their discernible kinship to the next level.

Yes, sources very close to the development confirm that Mr Khan and Mr Pitt are planning to come together for a film project. “From what we’ve gathered so far, they are definitely looking at collaborating over a film. It would be a joint production of Shah Rukh Khan and Brad Pitt. Both Shah Rukh and Brad are keen to produce out-of-the-box films, not necessarily starring in it. And the film they will co-produce will definitely not be typical Bollywood nor mainstream Hollywood,” says the source.

Apparently Brad who is not too familiar with Indian cinema is keen to access his intellect into the workings of mainstream Bollywood. “Brad told Shah Rukh he’s specially taken up with the singing and dancing, because he can neither sing nor dance. Shah Rukh, on the other hand, told Brad he finds song-and-dance routine to be quite a nuisance and a speed breaker in the Bollywood narrative. The idea to collaborate over a film came from this opposition of ideology regarding cinematic entertainment,” says the source.

Incidentally eyebrows were raised over Shah Rukh hosting Brad during his brief visit to Mumbai to promote his new film. Why not Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan?

Apparently Brad asked specially for Shah Rukh Khan. Says the source, “India/ Mumbai was not even on Brad’s promotional map for the promotion of his new film War Machine. He decided to come to Mumbai at the last minute and only on condition that Shah Rukh Khan play the unofficial host.”

It is another matter that the two superstars hit it off from the word go. Apparently Brad loved meeting Shah Rukh’s family. “Shah Rukh’s kids are big Brad fans. They got along like a house on fire,” says the source.