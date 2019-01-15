Boney Kapoor SUES Sridevi Bungalow makers who stand by their film

Priya Prakash Warrier who stole hearts on the Internet with her one wink from a Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love’s romantic track Manikya Malaraya Poovi is in the news again but not for pleasant reasons. A teaser of her film, Sridevi Bungalow, was launched recently and that has put the makers in a spot with Boney Kapoor. The teaser traces an actress’s (played by Priya) leading to her death in a bathtub. Now, this is not a mere co-incidence as last year, legendary actress Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. It is natural that this movie would invite controversy as there are too many parallels drawn between Sridevi’s real life and the movie Sridevi Bungalow. The makers confirmed receiving the legal notice and claimed that they will fight it. The director of the film Prasanth Mambully said that Sridevi is a common name and the movie is NOT based on the legendary actress but a work of fiction.

Soon after the teaser of the film released, it was criticised for its content and distastefully portraying actress Sridevi’s death on big screen. The internet was not very pleased with the teaser.

Priya was in Mumbai a while ago and made an appearance at the special screening of Uri. She hobnobbed with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. Priya also spoke about the rumours that she was considered to play female lead opposite Ranveer in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. She said that she wished it was true but she never was offered the role.

