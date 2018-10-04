Bigg Boss 12: Tanushree Dutta’s entry will guarantee VIOLENCE, threatens MNS

Bigg Boss makers harp on controversial contestants to enter the reality show and well, create drama. This is true. 12th season of Bigg Boss is underway and ex contestant and Bollywood’s favourite drama queen Rakhi Sawant stated in a press conference that Tanushree Dutta is planning to go to Bigg Boss and hence is stirring controversies. Well, Tanushree in her interviews have slammed Nana Patekar and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) for harassing her both physically and emotionally. While Patekar has already slapped a legal notice on her, MNS has taken an extremist route….true to its image. They have threatened Colors channel and Viacom 18, the makers of Bigg Boss, that if Tanushree enters the house, they will vandalise their office and will incite violence. This is pretty ironical as Tanushree has accused them of the same thing.

MNS statement reads that Tanushree has an agenda to demean Marathi actors and the party too and hence this will not be tolerated. Along with Nana, Tanushree has also pressed allegations on Vivek Agnohotri for exploiting her on the sets of Chocolate. She claimed that he asked her to drop her robe and dance so that Irrfan Khan, her co actor could give expressions. She said that this was unnecessary because she was not even in the frame. Tanushree confirmed that she has got slapped with legal notices from both Patekar and Agnihotri and said this is the price she paid for speaking the truth and here is why Me Too movement won’t gain footage in India.

Tanushree left after this experience and was in the United States of America. It is only after a decade that she found strength to talk about it again.