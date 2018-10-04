Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth is the LOWEST paid contestant in the house?

Bigg Boss 12 is in its third week and drama has already started on the show. Well, among other contestants it is Sreesanth who has come in limelight for seeking most attention with his mood swings. He has a very short temper and totally wears his heart on sleeve. One finds either Nehha Pendse or Karanvir Bohra mothering him and it is interesting to note that after almost episode he wants to quit the show. But of course, he is still in game and he is mostly known for shirking tasks and having emotional outbursts. Latest rumour is that Sreesanth is paid less than his fellow inmates in the singles group. Now the makers guard this news but the insiders have prompted that Sreesanth earns the lowest amount in the house. He reportedly earns just Rs 5 lakhs per week while Dipika Kakar earns 15 lakh and Karanvir Bohra earns 20 lakhs.

No wonder, he appears to be unhappy and really not quite interested in the tasks. For those who don’t know, if Sreesanth actually manages to out of the house without getting evicted then he has to pay around Rs 1 crore to Bigg Boss according to the contract signed by every inmate entering the house.

Even in last episode Sreessanth got into a fight with Romil and threatened to slap him too. Currently the hot topic of the house is the break up between Jasleen and Anup Jalota. Stay tuned to get all the gossip from the Bigg Boss house right here.

