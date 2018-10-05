Bigg Boss 12 October 4 highlights: Surbhi Rana ABUSES & threatens to slap Somi Khan

Bigg Boss 12 is is well into its third week now and is getting all the eyeballs, thanks to its controversial contestants and the fact the makers ensure that the real face of inmates come out during the task. Currently, Jawalamukhi task was on in the house and the episode started with Saba wanting to take an action against Nehha for her wrongful behaviour during the task. Just as the task started, Neha tried to calm Saba down and offer to give balls to her. But Saba said no. At the end of the task, Surbhi-Romil, Shivashish-Sourabh and Saba-Somi emerged victorious. Now, these inmates were further asked to play another task for captaincy. While Saba and Somi were plotting and planning to bag the captaincy this time around Surbhi tried to reason with Somi and she was advising her to take things calmly and not do things like swear on their mother in a jest.

Somi did not take the advise lightly and had a bitter fight with Surbhi over this. Things escalated quickly in the house leading to Saba and Somi snapping at Surbhi. There was a lot of yelling and abusing leading other inmates to step in but no avail. Surbhi threatened to slap Somi. Meanwhile, Anup Jalota kept taunting Jasleen for the task which led to their break up but Jasleen did not pay any heed to him.

Jasleen and Deepak Kumar had a squabble when they called each other out for their bad behaviour towards each other. Bigg Boss introduced another task for captaincy where in Surbhi-Romil, Shivashish-Sourabh and Saba-Somi had to hold the ring for the longest time. Things got really out of control here because the fight between Surbhi and the khan sisters. Surbhi broke a cup in fight of rage but was stopped by Nehha. There came a time when Somi complained to Bigg Boss because Surbhi was using abusive language. Surbhi broke down later . The episode ended with a fight between Surbhi and Shivashish over food!