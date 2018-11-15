Bigg Boss 12: Here’s why Farah Khan has been invited to be part of the Salman Khan show

Readers may recall that during one of the past seasons of Bigg Boss, Farah Khan had replaced Salman Khan as the host for some episodes. Well, this time that may not be the case but the contestants will definitely get an opportunity to meet the choreographer turned filmmaker at the Bigg Boss house in season 12. Farah Khan will be meeting the contestants as one of the guests during the upcoming episodes.

The current season of Bigg Boss may not have won many hearts but it seems that there have been some intriguing guests who have been giving tips to the participants on playing the show. We have had former contestants like Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde who have visited the house to meet the participants. And now, we will have Farah Khan who will be coming to the house with an agenda.

If recent reports are to be believed, Farah Khan will be giving a brief about antics that the contestants can use to bring the house down. It seems that the controversial reality show has failed to reach the mark owing to the lack of antics coming from the housemates. Hence, Farah has been invited to interact with them.

On the other hand, we hear that Farah Khan is super excited to return to the Bigg Boss house. The filmmaker, in fact, looks forward to the invite every year as per recent reports. It seems that the reason behind the same is also that the choreographer and her superstar friend Salman share a quirky and great camaraderie on stage and their jokes often turn out to be one of the most entertaining quotients that evening.

Coming to Bigg Boss 12, the show features a mix of common public as well as celebrities. TV stars like Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Srishty Rode, are currently in the house along with Somi Khan, Romil Chaudhary amongst others.

