Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s favourite designer Ashley Rebello reveals about his grand finale look!

Bollywood Hungama News Network

The journey of Bigg Boss 11 is almost coming to an end this weekend. Salman Khan is all set to host the much-awaited finale with four contestants who are all set to win the prize money and the trophy. Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa Shinde are going neck to neck to win the title.

While the cast is all set to win the season 11 title, Salman Khan will be looking super dapper in the grand finale. According to a tabloid, Salman’s favourite designer Ashley Rebello spilled beans on what Salman will be wearing in the finale. On the Saturday night episode, Salman will be seen in a casual yet classy look. He will be donning a military jacket with cargo pants and a t-shirt for the Saturday night episode.

For Sunday grand finale night, Salman Khan will be gracing Bigg Boss 11 looking dapper in a formal suit. It will be a very glamourous night. So keeping the theme in mind, there will be some sequin work on his formal suit.

Bigg Boss 11 grand finale will see all the evicted contestants return with grand performances. Akshay Kumar will be gracing the show to promote his movie PadMan. It will be the reunion of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge lead actors on the show.

