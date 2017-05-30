Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.05.2017 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

Behen Hogi Teri team to host special screening for Tamil star Kamal Haasan in Chennai

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Behen Hogi Teri team to host special screening for Tamil star Kamal Haasan in Chennai

After starring in an action-packed Rocky Handsome last year, Shruti Haasan is back this year with a light-hearted romantic comedy Behen Hogi Teri. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead and the promotions are on in full swing.

It has been learned that the makers of the film are planning to host a special screening for Shruti Haasan’s father Kamal Haasan in Chennai. Amul Mohan, one of the producers of the film, confirmed the news saying that it would be their honour to screen their film for Kamal Haasan. As he is one of the greatest actors in the country, they want him to see their film. They are still figuring out Kamal Haasan’s schedule and will screen the movie in Chennai.

Set in Lucknow, Behen Hogi Teri is a romantic comedy featuring two young lovers who happen to be neighbours. Their love story hits a bump when a new man enters the girl’s life. Directed by Ajay Pannalal, the film is scheduled to release on June 9.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

CBFC chairperson says no messing around with religious sentiments over Behen Hogi Teri issue

CBFC chairperson says no messing around with…

After revealing the first look at Cannes 2017, Shruti Haasan out of Sanghamitra

SHOCKING: After revealing the first look at…

Behen Hogi Teri producer arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Behen Hogi Teri producer arrested for hurting…

Rajkummar Rao dressed up as Shiva for the poster of Behen Hogi Teri creates legal trouble

SHOCKING: Rajkummar Rao dressed up as Shiva for…

EXCLUSIVE Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri release pushed by a week

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Shruti…

ar_rahman

A R Rahman to walk the red carpet of the Opening…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification