Behen Hogi Teri team to host special screening for Tamil star Kamal Haasan in Chennai

After starring in an action-packed Rocky Handsome last year, Shruti Haasan is back this year with a light-hearted romantic comedy Behen Hogi Teri. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead and the promotions are on in full swing.

It has been learned that the makers of the film are planning to host a special screening for Shruti Haasan’s father Kamal Haasan in Chennai. Amul Mohan, one of the producers of the film, confirmed the news saying that it would be their honour to screen their film for Kamal Haasan. As he is one of the greatest actors in the country, they want him to see their film. They are still figuring out Kamal Haasan’s schedule and will screen the movie in Chennai.

Set in Lucknow, Behen Hogi Teri is a romantic comedy featuring two young lovers who happen to be neighbours. Their love story hits a bump when a new man enters the girl’s life. Directed by Ajay Pannalal, the film is scheduled to release on June 9.