Bahubali star Prabhas to kick off the shoot of his next with Bollywood star Pooja Hegde in Europe

While we will be seeing Pooja Hegde in Housefull 4 after Mohenjo Daro in 2016, the actress has some intriguing South projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen sharing screen space with none other than Baahubali actor Prabhas. The latest update on that front is that the duo is all set to kick off the film and it will not be in India but in Europe. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is supposed to be extensively shot in the continent in a long schedule.

If recent reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas will be starting shoot their untitled film which is currently in the final stages of pre-production. These reports suggest that Radha Krishna had recently taken off to Europe, thereby kicking off the necessary recce for the film. The team is already said to have kicked off all the preps for commencing the shoot, since the actors will be flying off this month.

Reports have it that the team has decided to shoot the film in October, which is this month and that too for a long schedule. Until now, Prabhas too was supposed to be busy with his another multilingual with a Bollywood actress. We are talking about Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was shot in varied locations across India and abroad including cities like Abu Dhabi and Romania. In fact, we hear that Prabhas had shot in Europe even for this action thriller.

Coming to the Radha Krishna Kumar film, it is too expected to release in different languages. It is said to be a trilingual that will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. We hear that Pooja Hegde is very excited about shooting with a superstar like Prabhas. While not much has been revealed about the film, Pooja has described her character in recent reports calling it as a beautiful role. But further details on the film are currently kept under wraps.

Also Read : Here’s all you need to know about Pooja Hegde’s film with Prabhas