Last Updated 05.06.2017 | 10:54 PM IST

I & B Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore invites film producers for censor summit on Tuesday in Mumbai

BySubhash K. Jha
It promises to be the mother of all censorship meetings. On Tuesday evening, at the Oberoi Trident Towers in Mumbai, Rajyavardhan Rathore has invited film producers from all across India for a conference on the proposed amendment in the censor certification guidelines.

Says a source, “Mr Rathore has invited producers from every state, from Bengal to Karnataka and from Mumbai to Chennai to discuss the finer points in the reports on censorship amendments suggested by the Shyam Benegal led committee and Justice Mudgal’s report. Every opinion would be given equal weightage. The idea is to take into confidence the requirements of every region before changes are brought into censorship rules.”

The source promises an early and radical change in censorship rules.“We may soon have entirely new censorship guidelines or for all we know the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as we know it may cease to exist. It will all depend on what producers feel about censorship rules,” says a source close to the I & B ministry.

