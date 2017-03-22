Ayushmann Khurrana has Burmese genes

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is considered as the quintessential Punjabi munda, courtesy his debut role in Vicky Donor, quite shockingly revealed that he has some foreign genes too. The actor recently confessed to have a little bit of Burmese genes that he inherited from his mother, who is half Burmese.

In an interview of late, Ayushmann Khurrana made a startling revelation as he stated about his Burmese genes. While he accepted that he is not completely well-versed with the language, he reminisced about his childhood memory when his mother would often recite poems in that language and he remembers them quite vividly even now.

Besides this, Ayushmann Khurrana also mentioned about his penchant for languages. Readers may be aware that he has played varied roles ranging from a Maharastrian boy (Hawaizaada) to a lad from Haridwar (Dum Laga Ke Haisha). Now he will play a Bengali in Meri Pyaari Bindu. While others wonder the reason behind the actor experimenting with languages, he recently revealed that Ayushmann loves languages.

Ayushmann Khurrana, during the interview, also maintained that he is a linguist and learning new languages is something that he is passionate about. According to the actor, he has a knack of learning new languages and stated the example of his forthcoming film. As mentioned before, Ayushmann plays a Bengali in his next and he revealed that he can now understand Bengali completely. Reasoning that Sanskrit (the root of all Indian Languages) has always been a strong subject for him, the singer-actor went on to add that his Hindi is stronger than Punjabi. In fact, after staying in Mumbai for over eight years, Ayushmann also added that he is quite fluent with Marathi.

Last seen in the 2015 release Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Ayushmann Khurrana has three movies in hand which includes Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan.